Mariah Carey’s Twitter Got Hacked And Took Shots At Eminem

PA Images

Mariah Carey’s Twitter has been hacked and in probably the most unoriginal banter of this year so far, some savage shots have been thrown at Eminem.

A number of suspicious tweets began emerging from the singer’s account last night, the first of which was directly aimed at her alleged former flame.

Mariah and Slim Shady have a somewhat rocky past, given that Eminem has consistently claimed the pair dated for six months – something which Carey has always vehemently denied.

PA Images

This has been a pretty much constant back and forth between the pair, who have both released songs with their alleged version of events, and you can’t deny Obsessed was a bop back in the day.

Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon even got involved towards the end of last year, when he revealed he wanted to fight Eminem for disrespecting the mother of his children. The rappers took respective swipes at each other before it seemed to fizzle out last month.

Now, though, it seems someone is out to reignite the feud, by taking shots at Shady on Mariah’s Twitter account.

The hackers wrote a number of tweets aimed at the rapper, including the incredibly mature message ’Eminem has a small penis’.

Mariah Carey/Twitter

While it’s all a bit of banter, things took a turn for the worst when the hackers began using racial slurs in the tweets. Come on, you can do better than that.

More than 50 tweets were posted on the singer’s Twitter, before her account was taken down.

A spokesperson for Twitter told USA Today:

As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation.

Just like in most celebrity social media hacking scandals, many of the tweets were instructing follows to follow a number of third party accounts, and several of them even mentioned hacking group Chuckling Squad.

Mariah Carey/Twitter

Earlier this year, Chuckling Squad took credit for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account, and an alleged member of the group was arrested in connection with the hack last month.

A Chuckling Squad leader who goes by the name Debug said:

He was a member of Chuckling Squad but not anymore. He was an active member for us by providing celebs/public figure [phone] numbers and helped us hack them.

At least there won’t be any love lost between Mariah and Eminem over the hacking.

