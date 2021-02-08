Marilyn Manson Body-Shamed Lana Del Rey In Series Of Leaked Text Messages Instagram:lanadelrey/ Instagram:lannnn

A new series of leaked text messages has shown Marilyn Manson allegedly bullying and body-shaming Lana Del Rey.

Manson, who is facing numerous allegations of violence and abuse towards women, reportedly sent photos and messages to actor Annie Abrams last year piling on Del Rey after trolls on social media fat-shamed the star based on a series of paparazzi images.

Screenshots posted by Abrams – best known for her role in True Blood – on Instagram allegedly show Manson sending one of the paparazzi photos with the comments ‘Lasagna Del Rey’ and ‘Dodged a bullet there’. In another message Manson writes, ‘Not body shaming. Or whatever. But that pic is f**king crazy,’ before seemingly trying to justify his comments by saying ‘I know her. And my good friend was dating her.’

Manson and Del Rey’s relationship goes back several years, with the two having been pictured hanging out together on numerous occasions. In 2014, Manson was forced to disavow a disturbing video released under his name that depicts the staged rape of the singer filmed by actor and horror director Eli Roth. While Manson has previously claimed that he and Del Rey are friends, in the leaked text messages he describes her as ‘complicated’ and once said in an interview that she was ‘a problem’ to work with.

Since the text messages emerged, a number of Manson’s fans have begun targeting Del Rey on social media in what some are describing as an attempt to distract from the numerous shocking allegations being made against him. Other people have taken Twitter to defend Del Rey and express their outrage at Manson’s blatant bullying, with one user commenting, ‘This scumbag really hates women.’

In allegations made by Evan Rachel Wood and a number of other women, Manson has been described as both physically and mentally abusive, with several others coming forward to say they witnessed the singer repeatedly bully and manipulate women.

Abrams also posted a screenshot of a text message in which Manson asks her to find a mugshot of Ashley Walters, one of the women who has come forward to say she was abused by the singer. Del Rey has not commented on the allegations or the text messages.

Manson has denied the allegations of abuse, labelling them ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

