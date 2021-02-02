Marilyn Manson Dropped By Talent Agency Following Sexual Abuse Allegations PA

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by Hollywood talent agency CAA following sexual and emotional abuse allegations against him by Evan Rachel Wood and four other women.

The agency, which also represents Wood confirmed the news earlier today but did not offer a statement.

Advert 10

On February 1, Wood took to Instagram to publish her first statement naming Manson as her abuser.

‘The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,’ she wrote.

evanrachelwood/Instagram

The full statement said:

Advert 10

I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.

Industry response to the allegations has been swift. The news, which was first reported by Variety, comes after Manson’s record label, Loma Vista, ‘immediately’ cut ties with him.

‘In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately,’ the record label said.

He has also been axed from the cast of two TV shows, American Gods and Creepshow.

Advert 10

Marilyn Manson PA Images

A spokesperson for AMC Networks, the operator of streaming service Shudder, confirmed that an episode of Creepshow, featuring Manson, will no longer air.

Since Wood’s post, several other women have also come forward with allegations again Manson.

Another alleged victim, Ashley Walters, wrote on Instagram: ‘I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under [Manson’s] control. As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences.’

Advert 10

‘It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable,’ Walters added.

Manson has since denied the accusations, describing them ‘horrible distortions of reality’.

‘My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,’ he said.