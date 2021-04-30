Marilyn Manson Sued For Sexual Assault

PA Images

Marilyn Manson is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting Game Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

In recent months, Marilyn Manson has faced allegations from numerous women who have said the singer sexually assaulted them. High-profile celebrities such as Evan Rachel Wood spoke about the abuse they reportedly suffered while in a relationship with Manson, and new accusations have now come to light.

Advert 10

Actress Esme Bianco has come forward with accusations that the singer degraded her in their relationship and chased her around a room with an axe. One of the most shocking incidents was when Manson reportedly cut her with a Nazi knife. There are also claims that Manson raped Bianco in 2011.

PA Images

On the back of these claims, Bianco and her legal representatives have launched a lawsuit. The lawsuit was obtained by TMZ, which has shared the graphic details that were included.

The documents state that Bianco originally met Manson in 2005 and was introduced through his then-fiancee Dita Von Teese. The two later reconnected in 2007 after his divorce. However, their relationship and the beginnings of abuse occurred in 2009.

Advert 10

In 2009, Manson flew Bianco out to LA to star in a music video for his single I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies. Despite the intention to star in a music video, Bianco found no crew and was reportedly subjugated to abuse. Bianco has said she was told to wear lingerie at all times as part of her ‘costume’. She was also reassured it was all for the shoot, but that apparently never occurred.

PA Images

The documents for the lawsuit state Bianco was drugged and threatened with violence and rape. The actor was reportedly also tied to a prayer kneeler and beaten by Manson.

Bianco and Manson had a long-distance relationship until 2011. During this time, Bianco alleges she was the constant victim of verbal and sexual abuse. The legal documents for the lawsuit note that Manson ‘cut Ms Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body.’ Additionally, the document reports that Manson electrocuted the actor.

Advert 10

Bianco’s lawsuit adds to the mounting cases against Manson, most of which highlight his apparently controlling behaviour and assault towards women.

Manson’s attorney has yet to respond to the accusations but has previously claimed Manson was innocent of the charges presented by other women.