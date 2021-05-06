Marilyn Manson’s Ex Ashley Morgan Smithline Alleges He ‘Drank Her Blood’

PA/PEOPLE/YouTube

Marilyn Manson’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline has claimed that the singer ‘drank her blood’ while they were in a relationship.

Her revelations come after several of Manson‘s previous partners have come forward alleging abuse against him.

Advert 10

The first to do so was Evan Rachel Wood in February of this year. Wood claimed that she was ‘brainwashed and manipulated into submission’ by Manson.

In the wake of Wood’s revelations, several other women, including Ashley Morgan Smithline, came forward with similarly concerning stories. The Sweet Dreams singer has continuously denied all the allegations against him, however.

PA Images

Now, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Smithline has further detailed the abuse she alleges to have experienced during her two-year relationship with Manson.

Advert 10

She says the rock star had ‘bit her, whipped her, cut her with a swastika-emblazoned knife and shoved his fist in her mouth during sex’, in addition to forcing the now 36-year-old into a ‘blood pact’. She was also allegedly placed in Manson’s glass, soundproof, ‘bad girls room’ whenever she angered him.

Discussing the so-called blood pact, Smithline explained:

He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his. The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him.

The model, who is of Jewish decent, was also asked to bring back Nazi memorabilia for Manson such as knives and whips while on a trip abroad. There have been recent claims that Manson is anti-Semitic.

Advert 10

Recalling his requests, Smithline said, ‘He kind of made it like this is just like a joke between us. I think at that point, I was already coerced enough that I felt he would not like me if I didn’t bring those things. If I’d known the weapons would be used on me, I think it would have felt a lot stranger.’

While it’s been several years since her relationship with the singer, Smithline explained that her healing process didn’t fully begin until she met the other women that have made allegations against Manson.

She said that ‘these feelings of guilt and shame have lessened’ in the wake of meeting with the likes of Wood, Jenna Jameson and Esme Bianco.

Advert 10

Bianco is currently suing Manson for sexual abuse, while the Los Angeles Police Department are officially investigating the incidents that allegedly took place in West Hollywood between 2009 and 2011.