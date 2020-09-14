Mark Ruffalo Pokes Fun At Chris Evans After He Accidentally Leaked His Own Nudes PA

Mark Ruffalo has reacted to his fellow Marvel star Chris Evans accidentally leaking his own nudes, in a bid to make light of the situation.

Advert

Chris Evans shared the picture over the weekend by mistake on Instagram. The Captain America actor was sharing a video of himself and some friends playing Heads Up, but at the end of the clip, the 39-year-old’s camera roll could be seen, and it was here eagle-eyed Instagrammers noticed the intimate picture.

Accidentally sharing a nude is the stuff of nightmares for a normal person, never mind an A-list celebrity.

Chris Evans Number Neighbour Twitter PA Images

The clip was swiftly deleted from Evans’ Instagram. However, many of his 6.1 million followers had already seen his blunder. The actor only joined the popular social media platform in May this year, and probably now wishes he never did.

Advert

Likely to be horrified by the ordeal, Evans’ A-list pal Mark Ruffalo sent a tweet his way, suggesting Trump being in office was a ‘silver lining’.

Ruffalo wrote yesterday, September 13, ‘Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.’ Friendship goals or what?

While Evans didn’t respond to the tweet, I’m sure he appreciated the comforting words.

Evans’ brother Scott also got a few jokes in about the elephant in the room, and no, that isn’t in reference to size.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, September 14, he wrote, ‘Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?’ The tweet has since been liked over 100,000 times.

Joking aside, many fans have jumped to the actor’s defence, asking people to not go in too hard on him for his blunder because he’ll be understandably mortified.

Advert

In a bid to stop the photograph from spreading, people have been sharing other photos of the star, many of which are of Cap and his dog, Dodger.

One person tweeted:

People are out there posting about mental health but then bullying this poor man just because he’s accidentally leaked a nude he took, How would you feel if your nudes got leaked? Not pretty good i’m sure leave the man the f*ck alone!!

Another person said:

#ChrisEvans unknowingly posted a private image for a brief moment. he is suffering from anxiety. imagine to be him right now. i’d be mortified and have cried the whole day. respect his privacy. delete that picture. let him feel a bit better and flood twitter with dodger

In true Chris Crocker style, lets leave Chris Evans alone.