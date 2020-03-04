Mark Wahlberg Says He Tried To Warn Post Malone To Stop Getting Tattoos
Mark Wahlberg apparently tried to warn Post Malone off increasing his tattoo collection shortly before the rapper got a buzzsaw permanently inked on his cheek.
Malone is set to make his acting debut alongside Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix film Spenser Confidential, which sees two former police detectives unwind a murder conspiracy.
Wahlberg appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about the movie and his experience working with Malone, who Corden pointed out is ‘known for all of his tattoos’.
During the interview, the Daddy’s Home star explained he’s had a ‘eight or nine’ of his own tattoos removed over the years due to ‘maturity’ and ‘sensibility’. He went on to say he’d tried to warn Malone he may come to regret his excessive ink, but the rapper was apparently having none of it.
Corden asked Wahlberg if he’d ever pulled Malone aside to discuss his tattoos, to which the actor responded:
Yes I have, and you know what – he’s now since added more to his face.
And I’m like, [removing tattoos is] not the same [as] sitting down, having a couple of beers, you know you could fall asleep, all of a sudden you wake up, it’s one and done.
This is like- it took me five years to get the tattoos removed. And it’s dreadfully painful.
Check out the interview here:
Wahlberg described getting tattoos removed as being ‘1000%’ more painful than getting them done, likening the experience to having ‘hot bacon grease getting flicked on you over and over and over again’.
Hot bacon grease is bad enough when a spot lands on your arm – I don’t even want to think about having that burning feeling intentionally and repeatedly inflicted upon you. It would be particularly painful on your face, so Malone would certainly be looking at an unpleasant experience should he ever come to remove his ink.
It doesn’t look like that will be the case though, as Malone insisted his tattoos were special to him.
Wahlberg continued:
I told Posty, I said ‘it’s going to be a lot of bud lights trying to get those things off you’.
He said what every kid says, what I said when I got my tattoos: ‘oh no no no, they all have meaning, I’m going to keep them forever.’
But then you realise, well, no, I’m pushing 40 I’ve got to do something about this.
In spite of Wahlberg’s warnings, Malone went under the needle once again last month and added a chainsaw to his left cheek.
A Kansas City-based tattoo artist named Ruben debuted Posty’s ink on Instagram:
Only time will tell if Malone comes to regret his tattoos, though he might just have to live with them if he wants to avoid the feeling of being splattered with bacon grease.
Topics: Celebrity, James Corden, Mark Wahlberg, Netflix, Post Malone, Spenser Confidential
CreditsThe Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube and 1 other
The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube
rubentattooartist/Instagram