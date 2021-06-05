Mark Wahlberg Turns 50 Today And People Still Can’t Believe His Insane Daily Routine

I start out with steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs for breakfast. Then I have a protein shake – Performance Inspired Nutrition Vanilla Latte Shake – three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato.

At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olive, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. And then at 1 o’clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. Then at 3:30 I have grilled chicken with bok choy. Then at 5:30, 6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut, or a cod, or sea bass. Some sort of white fish.