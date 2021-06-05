Mark Wahlberg Turns 50 Today And People Still Can’t Believe His Insane Daily Routine
Mark Wahlberg has turned 50 today, and fans still can’t get over his near-unbelievable daily health and fitness regime.
In a recent Instagram vid, taken three days before his landmark birthday, the Transformers star remarked that ’50 is coming fast!’, advising his followers to try out blood flow resistance bands if they wanted to ‘build new lean muscle’.
The vid was taken at Wahlberg’s F45 gym, and sees the actor looking as strong as ever ahead of hitting a milestone age. One person remarked, ‘You still look like 30 Marky Mark,’ while another commented, ’50? It looks good on you!’
Wahlberg’s commitment to his fitness routine is well documented, and he doesn’t show any sign of slowing down as he enters his 50s.
In February, Jacked Gorilla reported that Wahlberg had been training under renowned fitness coach Brian Nguyen for 13 years. And believe me, this training regime adds up to a lot more than the occasional YouTube Zumba session.
Wahlberg – who sticks to a strict bedtime of 7.30pm – will usually get up at 2.30am, praying for half an hour before tucking into breakfast at 3.15am. He will then complete a gruelling 95-minute workout before eating another meal.
He’ll then shower, have a snack and play golf before alleviating his muscle and joint pain in a ‘cryo chamber recovery’ session. This all takes place before 10.30am, and doesn’t even take into account Wahlberg’s intense afternoon workout sessions.
Wahlberg is also strict with himself diet-wise, revealing the following eating habits during a IGTV Q&A session back in 2018:
I start out with steel oats, peanut butter, blueberries and eggs for breakfast. Then I have a protein shake – Performance Inspired Nutrition Vanilla Latte Shake – three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato.
At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olive, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. And then at 1 o’clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. Then at 3:30 I have grilled chicken with bok choy. Then at 5:30, 6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut, or a cod, or sea bass. Some sort of white fish.
Happy Birthday Mark Wahlberg!
