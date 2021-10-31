Mark Wright Apologises For Tekashi 6ix9ine Halloween Costume

Alamy/Tekashi 6ix9ine/Instagram

Mark Wright has apologised for dressing up as Tekashi 6ix9ine, claiming he was unaware of the rapper’s legal history.

The Only Way Is Essex star faced instant backlash after revealing he’d dressed as the controversial rapper for Halloween, as his followers took to Instagram to point out that 6ix9ine is a convicted child sex offender.

The rapper was sentenced to four years’ probation after pleading guilty to a child sex felony offence in 2015, and has since been involved in more legal troubles, receiving a two-year prison sentence for racketeering, weapons and drugs charges in exchange for testifying against the Nine Trey gang he previously belonged to.

While 6ix9ine’s criminal history is widely known, Wright has since taken to social media to claim that he was ignorant of the rapper’s past, issuing an apology on Instagram for his choice of costume.

‘My apologies for last night’s Halloween picture,’ he wrote on his Instagram story. ‘I only knew Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music and not about his offences. Had I known, it would not have been my choice of costume.’

Despite having issued an apology, some people were sceptical of Wright’s claims that he wasn’t familiar with 6ix9ine’s convictions, with one person tweeting, ‘How do Celebs, with all the management around them, make such an a*se of something? Mark Wright dressed as 6ix9ine last night, now I’ve never heard of him but a quick google search and within half a minute I found out he was charged with multiple child sex offences.’