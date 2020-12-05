Mark Zuckerberg Is Being Sued For $20 Million By Rapper Banned From Instagram PA Images

A US rapper is planning to sue Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million after the platform disabled his account.

In an interview this week, Louisiana-born Boosie Badazz said the Facebook founder’s refusal to give his account back was blatant discrimination.

Back in August, Boosie’s account was stripped from him. The rapper was well known to frequently posting images that violated the platform’s community guidelines around nudity.

Earlier this year, Boosie offered Mark Zuckerberg, or ‘Mark Zuckinberger’ as he called him, $100,000 in exchange to get his Instagram page back.

‘He made one of my business ventures go down, I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,’ he said.

While the rapper did not specify which business venture, he told Vlad TV the $20 million figure is what he lost when his original account was deactivated. It is also not clear if he has filed the lawsuit yet.

‘I had 10 million followers, you’re fucking up my income I need to feed my kids,’ he said.

Boosie alleged that he is being discriminated against because of his skin colour.

According to the rapper, he has been in contact with other Instagram users whose accounts were taken away and then reinstated.

He said he believes the Facebook founder may be holding a personal grudge after the rapper mispronounced his name.

‘You can give two million people back their Instagram. This is discrimination. Someone is mad because I said their name wrong so they are trying to chastise me.

The rapper has since made a new Instagram, but he claims that as soon as he got a following again, Instagram blocked some of its key features, such as the ability to go live.

‘My Black people are starting to tell me that ‘Boosie, this man is a racist’. He knows you affect the Black community and make them smile every morning. He might be trying to stop us from smiling.’

Watch the interview here:

Earlier this year, the rapper put out a plea when his first Instagram was taken down.

‘Mark Zuckinberger, I need to talk to you,’ he said, as per TMZ.

‘I don’t know what I did, but I need my Instagram back. This is how I feed my family. Mark do not do this to 2020,’ he said.

He now has two new Instagram accounts: boosienewig and boosienewnewig.

‘Just in case these mf’ers try to takemy sh*t again!’ he said in his bio.