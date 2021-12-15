Mark Zuckerberg Reveals What BBQ Sauce Flavour He Is In Bizarre Video

@zuck/Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg has finally revealed the answer to the question on the lips of all Facebook users in a revealing Instagram video.

Using Spark AR Go today, December 15, a new standalone mobile app which allows users to ‘easily create and publish AR effects for Instagram’, Zuckerberg generated a series of answers to the question, ‘What BBQ sauce are you?’

The various answers whirred before the Facebook CEO – from Pecan Don to Sugar Mountain – before settling on one true, and apparently disappointing, answer.

Check it out below:

It turns out Zuckerberg is Pig Newton flavour, and appeared displeased and even offended by this sauce-based assessment, pulling a disgruntled face at the camera.

Unfortunately for us BBQ novices, a quick Google search didn’t shed much light on the exact flavour of Pig Newton, but from what I can gather, it’s a porky play on the words ‘Fig Newton’. Basically, fig rolls to us Brits.

So, from my understanding, Zuckerberg’s sauce equivalent is essentially a smushed up fig roll mixed up with bacon and liquidated? I for one would see this as a great compliment, but Zuck isn’t so sure.

Writing in the caption of the vid, the billionaire social media proprietor admitted he had a felt an affiliation with another type of sauce entirely:

Pig Newton sounds interesting, but I think I’ll stick with Sweet Baby Ray’s.

Sweet Baby Ray’s is a BBQ sauce brand which was first cooked up by brothers Dave and Larry Raymonds in Chicago, Illinois back in the 1980s. It has since gone on to become a beloved staple in store cupboards up and down America, picking up numerous awards along the way, and even having the high esteem of sitting proudly on the Facebook CEO’s shelf.

It’s a sweet and smoky sauce with a spicy tang to it, and – given rave customer reviews online – it’s no wonder Zuck would rather it represent him.