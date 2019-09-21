Martha Stewart Has More Street Cred Than Tekashi 6ix9ine

PA Images

If Twitter says it, it must be true: Martha Stewart is officially more ‘gangster’ than Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Yep, America’s most loved homemaker has more chance of being a successfully gangbanger than the rapper because she doesn’t snitch while under pressure, Twitter has decided.

It comes after Tekashi 6ix9ine broke all gang rules when he ratted on his Nine Trey Gansta Bloods gang friends just one day after being arrested for gang-related activity.

When police told him he could be facing an eye-watering 47 year sentence if he doesn’t co-operate, the rapper immediately agreed to work with cops and testify against his friends in the hopes of a shorter sentence.

Referencing Stewart’s infamous 2004 trial and the five months she spent in prison for insider trading, one Twitter user wrote:

As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.

Another wrote:

One of the things that is most crazy about this Tekashi situation is even Martha Stewart didn’t snitch. She sat down and did her time. Martha we know you a gangsta.

Trials against Tekash9i’s gang members, Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, for kidnapping, racketeering and narcotics trafficking, Tekashi has named dropped several high profile names, including Jim Jones and Cardi B, as well as loads more inside information on the gang.

Martha Stewart on the other hand, famously spent five months in federal prison when she refused to give the names of people who helped her gain a few hundred grand in an insider trading deal with ImClone Systems, despite her closest friends and associates testifying against her during her prosecution trial in 2004.

And it’s not just the wonderful people of Twitter taking swipes at Tekashi. Snoop Dogg, who happens to be good pals with Martha, recently took to Instagram to slate the rapper for snitching, with Stewart adding that she agrees.

‘Tekashi 6ix9ine is Safe & Secured in Jail Unit With Other Snitches,’ he wrote, alongside a rat emoji, a police car, a judge and some scales.

In a separate post, he shared a picture which had ‘S.N.I.T.C.H.’ written on it, and ‘Sorry N**** I’m Tryna Come Home,’ with the caption ‘never have never will.’

Underneath the post, Martha swooped in, commenting, ‘that’s why I like you so much Birds of a feather!!!!!’

