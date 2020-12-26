Marvel Reportedly Wanted Shia LaBeouf For Major Superhero Role Prior To Lawsuit

PA Images/Walt Disney Studios

Marvel was reportedly eyeing Shia LaBeouf for a superhero role earlier this year.

Although there was initial interest in casting LaBeouf in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a meeting never took place and discussions did not go ahead.

While it is not clear what led Marvel to change its mind, LaBeouf is facing repercussions after his former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, filed a lawsuit against him.

As per Variety, producers of the film had eyes on LaBeouf following the success of Honey Boy, which he wrote and starred in.

Twigs’ complaint alleges there were numerous incidents in which she was abused by the actor, including an alleged assault outside of a gas station in California during 2019.

Additionally, she claimed that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

LaBeouf was also cast in the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling, the highly anticipated follow up to Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart.

In September, it was announced that LaBeouf was removed from the project because of scheduling conflict. In actual fact, he was dropped from the film, Variety reports.

The actor reportedly displayed poor behaviour and was fired by Wilde herself. He has now been replaced by Harry Styles.

‘He is not an easy guy to work with,’ a source close to the film told Variety, adding that LaBeouf was ‘off-putting’.

In a statement to The New York Times, Twigs said what she went through with LaBeouf was the worst thing she has ever been through in her whole life.

‘I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody,’ she said.

‘I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,’ she added.

Twigs said she is not suing the actor for monetary gain, but rather because she wants to warn other women, ‘Shia LaBeouf hurts women.’

In an email to the publication, LaBeouf wrote: ‘I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.’

He added: ‘I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.’

Following the allegations, Netflix has removed LaBeouf from its awards consideration page.

It is unclear what will become of his upcoming Netflix film, Pieces of a Woman.