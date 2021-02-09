Mary Wilson, Founding Member Of The Supremes, Dies Aged 76 PA

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes has passed away aged 76.

Wilson, who started the Motown group at just 15 years old, died suddenly at her home in Las Vegas, her publicist has confirmed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, her funeral will be private but a public memorial will be held later this year.

During her time in The Supremes, which she remained a part of until 1977, she helped the singers become one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

Berry Gordy, the founder of the Motown record label paid his condolences in a statement last night.

‘I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme. The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown,’ he said.

He added:

Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others. … I was always proud of Mary. She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.

Along with Florence Ballard and the group’s lead singer, Diana Ross, Wilson sang on all 12 of The Supreme’s number one hits from 1964-69.

Some of these included Baby Love, Where Did Our Love Go? and Come See About Me.