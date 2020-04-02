Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace Celebrates Hitting ‘Goal Weight’ After Losing Four Stone
Masterchef’s Gregg Wallace vowed to cut down on fry-ups, takeaways and booze. Now, he’s celebrating hitting his ‘goal weight’ after losing a whopping four stone.
The nation’s favourite sweet-tooth pledged to lose weight and embrace a healthier diet back in 2017. Since then, Wallace – a previous Weight Watchers ambassador – has completely overhauled his lifestyle.
Folks in the UK are indoors more than ever at the moment. ‘There’s no gyms right? That doesn’t matter,’ the presenter said. Despite the disruption to his fitness routine, the 55-year-old has still managed to reach his aim of 12 stone.
Yesterday morning, April 1, Wallace took to Instagram to announce his momentous weight loss ahead of his morning exercises. He said: ‘Good morning it’s 06:00, I’m going to do some exercising. I’ve hit my goal weight, I’m now just below 12 stone which means I’ve lost four stone. Right! Bit of exercise, and then plan the day. Listen, have a good one!’
Take a peruse through the TV personality’s Instagram and you’ll see his incredible progress in action. How did he manage it? He told Good Morning Britain: ‘Let’s just say there are certain things you have to cut out. I reduced the booze, I’ve had to give up fry ups and I exercise more.’
Discussing his fitness further, Wallace told The Sun:
I made a conscious decision to cut down on fried and high sugar foods, as well as booze – which helped me lose weight.
When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day. At first, I felt like I was missing out. But my body got used to what I was giving it and yours will too.
However, he hastened to add that you shouldn’t just ‘cut out things you like – it will just make you miserable’. ‘I’m a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews and it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals,’ he said.
The father-of-two added: ‘It has been a gradual lifestyle change. I now feel fit and strong because of it. But only you can move yourself into a healthier place.’
While he might have a chocolate bar ‘on the go for energy’, he always has a proper breakfast after leaving the gym in the morning, when he’s ‘ravenous for protein’. He told Radio Times: ‘I have boiled eggs, brown bread with chicken sausages or smoked fish on Ryvita with horseradish. I used to eat dinner after a filming day. Not now.’
Wallace is currently living his best isolation life in Kent’s countryside, alongside his wife Anna, 11-month-old son Sid, in-laws Massimo and Rino and his daughter Libby, 24 (from his previous marriage with Denise).
