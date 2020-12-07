unilad
Advert

Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Hollywood Hypocrisy For Mocking Republicans’ Refusal To Accept Biden Win

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Dec 2020 09:27
Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Hollywood Hypocrisy For Mocking Republicans' Refusal To Accept Biden WinMatthew McConaughey Calls Out Hollywood Hypocrisy For Mocking Republicans' Refusal To Accept Biden WinPA Images

Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey has called out the hypocrisy of those in Hollywood mocking Republicans for their refusal to believe Joe Biden fairly won the presidential election.

It’s been more than a month since Biden was named president-elect, but Republican leader Donald Trump continues to spout unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and illegal activity within the election.

Advert

Just this weekend, the sitting president made reporters at a rally log on to a WiFi network with the password ‘RiggledElection’, indicating his stance is unlikely to change any time soon. As a result, Trump’s supporters have followed in his footsteps with accusations, denials and calls of ‘fake news’.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Some big names in Hollywood have mocked those who are refusing to accept Biden as the winner, but McConaughey has argued that many of those same liberals were in a similar situation four years ago, when Trump won the election ahead of Hillary Clinton.

The actor appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast Under the Skin recently, where he commented, ‘I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial.’

Advert

McConaughey went on to suggest that liberals would be hypocritical to insist that Trump supporters should readily accept Biden’s victory, saying, ‘[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.’

During the interview, Brand asked McConaughey whether he noticed the ‘condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people’ in Hollywood when discussing politics, to which the actor responded, ‘Absolutely.

He continued:

Advert

There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronise and are arrogant toward the other 50%.

McConaughey expressed his beliefs that the attitude of the ‘far left’ prevents the two political sides from coming together; something Biden is striving for as he committed to creating a ‘United States’, rather than ‘red states’ and ‘blue states’.

Matthew McConaugheyMatthew McConaugheyPA Images

The actor noted that the ‘other two sides of the political aisle are so far apart’, and that mocking Trump voters only causes resentment to build.

Advert

He added:

Don’t tab that gotcha at the end. The left will have to understand the science of ‘meet you in the middle’.

McConaughey appeared on the podcast to promote his new memoir Greenlights.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands
News

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20
Sport

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia
News

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’
News

Trump Rally Sets WiFi Password For Reporters To ‘RiggedElection!’

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Donald Trump, Hollywood, Joe Biden, Matthew McConaughey, Now

 