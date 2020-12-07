Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Hollywood Hypocrisy For Mocking Republicans' Refusal To Accept Biden Win PA Images

Dallas Buyers Club star Matthew McConaughey has called out the hypocrisy of those in Hollywood mocking Republicans for their refusal to believe Joe Biden fairly won the presidential election.

It’s been more than a month since Biden was named president-elect, but Republican leader Donald Trump continues to spout unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and illegal activity within the election.

Just this weekend, the sitting president made reporters at a rally log on to a WiFi network with the password ‘RiggledElection’, indicating his stance is unlikely to change any time soon. As a result, Trump’s supporters have followed in his footsteps with accusations, denials and calls of ‘fake news’.



Some big names in Hollywood have mocked those who are refusing to accept Biden as the winner, but McConaughey has argued that many of those same liberals were in a similar situation four years ago, when Trump won the election ahead of Hillary Clinton.

The actor appeared on Russell Brand’s podcast Under the Skin recently, where he commented, ‘I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial.’

McConaughey went on to suggest that liberals would be hypocritical to insist that Trump supporters should readily accept Biden’s victory, saying, ‘[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.’

During the interview, Brand asked McConaughey whether he noticed the ‘condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people’ in Hollywood when discussing politics, to which the actor responded, ‘Absolutely.

He continued:

There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronise and are arrogant toward the other 50%.

McConaughey expressed his beliefs that the attitude of the ‘far left’ prevents the two political sides from coming together; something Biden is striving for as he committed to creating a ‘United States’, rather than ‘red states’ and ‘blue states’.



The actor noted that the ‘other two sides of the political aisle are so far apart’, and that mocking Trump voters only causes resentment to build.

He added:

Don’t tab that gotcha at the end. The left will have to understand the science of ‘meet you in the middle’.

McConaughey appeared on the podcast to promote his new memoir Greenlights.