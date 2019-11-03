Matthew McConaughey Gives 800 Dinners To Firefighters Tackling California Blazes

Wild Turkey/Instagram/lafdcentral/Instagram

Matthew McConaughey showed his support for firefighters in California as he gave 800 dinners to the brave workers tackling wildfires.

A number of blazes continue to burn in the state, with thousands of residents having to evacuate while firefighters step in and attempt to limit the damage.

One of the most recent is the Sobrante fire, which broke out on November 1 before burning 35 acres of land. The largest active fire is the Kincade fire, which has burned 77,758 acres so far, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The work is endless for firefighters and a number of celebrities have expressed their support. Earlier this week, John Cena donated $500,000 to charities supporting first responders.

McConaughey has also done his bit with the help of the bourbon brand Wild Turkey, for which the actor holds the title of Creative Director.

Along with Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and a group of volunteers from the Wild Turkey community, McConaughey teamed up with organisation Operation BBQ Relief in order to cook, prepare and deliver meals to firefighters out in the field.

The Dallas Buyers Club star jumped behind the grill to help prepare 800 turkey dinners, which were then delivered to more than 20 firehouses across Southern California.

McConaughey visited some of the firehouses himself, where he listened to stories from the brave men and women who were returning from a tough shift battling blazes, and thanked them for their dedication and hard work.

As well as delivering food to firefighters, volunteers also cooked and packaged 800 more dinners for local homeless shelters.

Wild Turkey will continue to partner with Operation BBQ Relief throughout November and December to support first responders nationwide as part of the company’s annual With Thanks campaign.

The actor commented on the collaboration in a statement reported by NBC Los Angeles, saying:

Little did we know when planning this annual event that California, my second home, would once again be hit with devastating fires. Being able to provide meals to the men and women who put themselves on the line is an honor for me, Jimmy and Eddie Russell. We are grateful to be here today to say thank you, shine a light on their unwavering conviction, and hopefully inspire others to get involved and help in their own communities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shared a picture of McConaughey and some firefighters on Instagram and thanked him for his support.

They wrote:

Huge thank you to Operation BBQ Relief and #matthewmcconaughey for donating trays of delicious BBQ to our crews around the city.

The hardworking firefighters deserve all the praise they’re getting as they continue to battle the raging wildfires. Their work is truly incredible.

