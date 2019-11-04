Matthew McConaughey Just Joined Instagram To Celebrate 50th Birthday

The one birthday tradition I’ll never understand is the one where you have to bring your own cake into the office for everybody else to eat it.

It’s your birthday, not theirs, so it makes sense that you should be the centre of attention. People should be treating you to endless amounts of cake, not the other way round. Right?

I’m willing to make an allowance though, and it comes in the form of Matthew McConaughey giving us the greatest gift of all on his 50th birthday. His Instagram presence.

The actor made the exciting announcement on Twitter:

That’s right folks, the now-50-year-old actor is finally on Instagram after all these years, and he’s kick-started things in probably the best way possible with a self-crafted rap.

McConaughey made the announcement on Twitter earlier today (November 4), posting a black and white video of him walking down a dimly-lit corridor while pointing towards the camera.

As he made his way down the corridor, the actor (kinda, in a way) rapped:

Born November 4 1969, got my dad’s name the very same day. But not until I turned 50, today, that I become @officiallymcconaughey. That’s my Instagram handle. See you there.

PA Images

Wahey! Lucky fans were then able to follow the username provided by the actor to his verified Instagram page, where they were blessed with yet another video. It’s like the best treasure hunt ever.

Sadly, this one wasn’t a rap – although it did give his (at time of writing) 6.5k (and rapidly rising) followers a glimpse into why he’d decided to set up an account in the first place.

The actor explained:

When people come to my page… I want them to see me. But this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world. And I’m a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly I know I wanna have a monologue, I’m not sure I wanna have the dialogue [laughter]. But I’m learning that you’ve gotta have the dialogue to have the monologue, just as you have to have the monologue to have the dialogue. So I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you.

McConaughey went on to say he was looking forward to seeing if ‘who he is’ and ‘what he wants to share’ translates to his audience, before saying he hopes his page will make people laugh, make people think, and make their hearts ‘swell up a little bit.’

He ended the video by saying he wants to have fun with the whole thing, encouraging his brand new followers to ‘dig in’ and enjoy it with him. So what are you waiting for? Go follow him now!

Happy birthday, Matthew. And don’t keep us waiting too long for your second post.

