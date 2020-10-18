Matthew McConaughey’s Dad Predicted Exactly How He’d Die

PA Images

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has spoken candidly about the death of his father, who passed away in 1992.

Discussing his family life in his new memoir, titled Greenlights, the 50-year-old Dallas Buyers Club actor revealed his dad died exactly the way he told them he would: having sex with his mother.

James Donald McConaughey died almost 30 years ago, and in an excerpt featured in People the star says he remembers the moment his mother, Kay, called him to share the news of his passing.



McConaughey recalled:

I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died’. My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.

While McConaughey shared such bittersweet stories such as the above, he also discussed the volatile nature of his parents’ relationship, with the pair having married on three separate occasions.

‘They were, at times, violent,’ he told People. ‘As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.’

Recently, the Oscar-winner even tried to set up his widowed mum, who is now 88, with actor Hugh Grant’s 91-year-old dad, James.



The Interstellar actor also recently opened up about the bond he has with his wife, telling People, ‘We have a love that we never question.’

He also discussed how he and his wife Camila were raising their three children – Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 8 – and the values they wished to instill. ‘All three are very, very caring and kind individuals,’ he said.

‘We don’t want to insulate them overly from the world [or] from the success that I’ve had as ‘Matthew McConaughey, actor, celebrity’.’