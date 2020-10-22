Matthew McConaughey’s Mum Wouldn’t Cover Dad’s Body After He Died During Sex
Matthew McConaughey’s mum refused to let paramedics cover up his dad after he died during sex, to allow neighbours to see his naked body.
The Dallas Buyers Club star discusses his parents’ relationship in his newly released memoir Greenlights, in which he described the couple as ‘like the Pacific Ocean in a storm’.
McConaughey’s parents divorced twice and married three times, but in spite of their ups and downs his dad, James, insisted that his life would end alongside his mum, Kay. More specifically, he insisted that he would die while ‘makin’ love’ to his wife.
It turns out James correctly predicted his death, as McConaughey writes that he ‘had heart attack when he climaxed’ during sex one day.
The actor commented:
Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except Mom.
Though the revelation is already quite a candid one, McConaughey has since revealed that there were more moments surrounding his dad’s death that he chose not to include in the book.
During an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, McConaughey said his mum insisted on leaving their neighbours with an, ahem, vivid memory of his father after his passing. Kay refused to let the first responders cover James with even as little as a sheet when they came to collect his body, making sure no part of him was left to the imagination.
McConaughey said:
I found out later that when the ambulance came to get him at the house, obviously all the neighbours came out on the street.
And they came and told me later that my mum, in her negligee nightie that she had woke up in, wouldn’t let the paramedics cover him.
She kept ripping the sheet off going, “Uh-uh, I want the world to see why his nickname was Big Jim, don’t you cover him!’’
If James wasn’t remembered by his neighbours for predicting his own passing, I’m sure his nickname – and the reason behind it – is still strong in their memories all these years later.
McConaughey is now a father of his own, and in an excerpt of his book featured in People, he explained that being a dad was ‘the only thing [he] ever knew [he] wanted to be’.
The actor, who shares three children wife Camila, 37, says he ‘can’t think of anything being more important’, and he is confident in the fact that his kids ‘do not question’ the love they have in their family.
