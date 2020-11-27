unilad
Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 Nov 2020 08:58
Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry is engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

The couple are believed to have been dating since 2018, however it wasn’t until Valentine’s Day that they confirmed their relationship.

Perry announced the engagement during an interview with People Magazine, where he bragged about Hurwitz being the ‘greatest woman on the face of the planet.’

Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

‘I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time,’ he told the publication.

Confirming their relationship back in February, Hurwitz shared a photo of Perry fast asleep, while holding a yellow balloon with a smiley face on it.

‘Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favourite,’ she wrote.

Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

The relationship was, however, pretty much public knowledge long before the post, with the couple having been photographed being affectionate together outside a Hollywood restaurant in November 2019.

Perry and Hurwitz were reported to have broken up in May of this year, with a source claiming they had amiably ‘decided to go their separate ways.’ It’s unclear whether the reports were untrue, or whether they decided to give thing another shot, but it appears as though the couple couldn’t be happier now.

Matthew Perry Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

‘His inner circle have wanted to see him settle down for a long time, especially Courteney Cox, and they hope him and Molly go the distance,’ a source said, according to the Daily Mail.

‘Molly prefers nights in his private cinema watching films and eating home-cooked meals than going out.’

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Emma Rosemurgey

