Max George Admits He Couldn't Walk During Three-Month Depressive Episode maxgeorge/Instagram/PA Images

Max George has spoken out about going through a serious depressive episode, which left him unable to walk for months, after The Wanted went on hiatus in 2014.

The singer had travelled to Los Angeles to star in Glee after the band decided to take a break, but once the show came to an end his mental health began to spiral.

‘I had a three-month period in my life where I couldn’t even go out of my apartment without being sick,’ he said, while chatting to Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle on the Private Parts podcast.

‘I couldn’t walk. My head was spinning. So I ended up in hospital having tests and scans on my brain and all sorts. I did not know what was wrong with me and apparently and it was all down to being, I guess, depressed.’

At the time, Max had no idea what was wrong with him, because his depression was presenting itself in a very physical sense, even though he thought he felt OK.

‘I was in a bit of rut in terms of what to do next, but I got out of that in about a week. I knew that I have a great family and I’ve been very lucky to be where I was and fortunate to then get even more work after The Wanted and be in Glee, and living in LA was like a dream come true,’ Max said.

The musician added:

So, I was like, ‘Sort yourself out’ and nothing, it just wouldn’t work. So, the doctors put me on stuff [medication] over there and to be fair, that did help but I came off it because I didn’t want to get in the mindset of… if you go six, seven, eight months, say, you’re going to think you can’t be you without it.

When Max returned to the UK, he sought a second opinion from a doctor over here, who confirmed that, in the physical sense, there was nothing causing the symptoms, confirming that it was the result of anxiety and depression.

After three or four months of being home and processing the changes that had happened in his life, he woke up one day and his head had cleared.

‘I couldn’t believe it had gone. I cried to myself because I felt like me again and I felt like my life could start again,’ he said.

You can listen to the full podcast here.