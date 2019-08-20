Meadow Walker Posts Unseen Photo Of Paul Walker In Touching Tribute To Late Dad

meadowwalker/Instagram/PA

Just weeks before the late Paul Walker’s 46th birthday, the actor and legend of the Fast & Furious series, his daughter Meadow has posted a loving tribute on Instagram.

Loved worldwide for his role as Brian O’Conner in the bombastic franchise, his death in a car crash 2013 shocked the world. With the help of his brothers, Caleb and Cody, filmmakers were able to finalise Paul’s contribution to Fast & Furious 7, which gave the actor a poignant (and absolutely heart-shattering) goodbye.

Last year, a documentary was released titled I Am Paul Walker; exploring the actor and activist’s life was released, helping to continue his legacy.

On Saturday, August 17, Meadow posted an unseen photo of her late dad in the water, smiling alongside a pig, captioned: ‘thinking of you xx’

The post is nearing 130,000 likes, with some Fast & Furious co-stars commenting they had never seen the photo before.

Jordana Brewster, who plays Paul Walker’s character’s wife Mia in the franchise, wrote: ‘I love this picture’ while Tyrese, who plays Roman, wrote: ‘Animal and Ocean lover!!! Never seen this pic! So cool!’

Meadow, 20, has posted a handful of photos of her father since his passing. In 2015, she launched Paul Walker Foundation – a charity with the mission to ‘do good’ and continue Paul’s legacy to help save the oceans.

Between multiple Hollywood films, Paul was a keen marine biologist and in 2006, he became a member of the Billfish Foundation.

Announcing the foundation, Meadow wrote on Instagram:

Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father.

The Paul Walker Foundation’s website says it serves ‘as an enduring light of Paul’s unique spirit, far reaching goals, and spontaneous goodwill. Many of his traits have been passed onto his daughter. Meadow is excited to be carrying on his legacy.’

In 2017, on Paul’s birthday, Meadow shared a picture of the pair dancing from when she was little, and implored people to ‘Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!’

Paul’s death in 2013 sent shockwaves around the world. The 40-year-old was driving home from a charity event in his 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, when a high-speed crash saw him spin out of control, turning the car into a fireball which took his life.

Meadow sued Porsche in 2015, claiming her dad died due a faulty seat belt which trapped him in the inferno of the vehicle – they reached a settlement in 2017.

