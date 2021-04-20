Mean Girls Actor Jonathan Bennett Says He Was Rejected By Wedding Venue For Being Gay
Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett has opened up about a wedding venue rejected him and his fiancé for being gay.
Bennett, who played Cady Heron’s crush Aaron Samuels in the iconic high school comedy, recently appeared on the Summer 2021 issue of wedding magazine The Knot alongside his Celebrity Page TV host fiancé, Jaymes Vaughan.
The couple, who first locked eyes during a press tour for the Food Network series Halloween Wars, are the first-ever LGBTQ+ couple to appear on the cover of The Knot, with their interview marking a significant milestone.
During the interview, Bennett revealed they had originally planned to hold their ceremony at a Palace Resorts property in Mexico. However, they ended up being turned away by the venue on account of them being gay.
Bennett told The Knot:
When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his morals. That was a sucker punch to the gut.
We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It’s our wedding, but it isn’t just about us. It’s about the LGBTQ+ community. We’re really making a point to make this wedding very loud on purpose.
Vaughan added:
We knew we could go to the UNICO Hotel, because on social and in their marketing, they have shown us that we’re welcome there. When we first started talking about having our wedding there, they were excited for us, which is what everyone’s wedding is supposed to be.
The UNICO Hotel is a luxurious, LGBTQ+inclusive resort located in Mexico’s Riviera Maya region, which offers a range of wedding packages.
Expressing the importance of finding a venue where everyone felt safe and welcome, Bennett – who has not publicly announced the date of their ceremony – continued:
We want to make sure that there’s never a moment during the engagement or wedding planning journey that LGBTQ+ people aren’t excited. We want to make sure that they are celebrated every moment and don’t feel a sense of otherness.
‘The otherness needs to be removed from gay weddings,’ he added.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]
