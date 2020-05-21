Megan Fox Appears In New Machine Gun Kelly Video Days After Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Says They’re Just Friends
Megan Fox has made an appearance in a new – and rather raunchy – Machine Gun Kelly video just days after her estranged husband described the two as being ‘just friends’.
The 34-year-old Transformers star appears in MGK’s Bloody Valentine video, which begins with the pair waking up in bed together.
The pop punk-themed video quickly gets pretty steamy, and includes scenes where Fox dances about while scantily clad, suggestively binding MGK’s hands together with duct tape.
Many of those who have seen the vid have been blown away by the apparent chemistry between the pair, who appear perfectly at ease with each other. This has led to speculation that sparks have been flying between the two once the cameras are turned off.
One person commented:
Sad we can’t ship them since they are already a couple.
Another said:
They’re just friends, hah, poor Green.
You can check out the official video for Bloody Valentine below:
Fox recently separated from her husband, the actor Brian Austin Green, after almost 10 years of marriage. They have three young sons together: Noah Shannon, 7; Bodhi Ransom, 6; and Journey River, 3.
Speaking on his podcast …with Brian Austin Green, Green attempted to set the record straight about the split, claiming their separation was not due to ‘cheating’.
Addressing rumours about Fox and MGK, Green stated:
I’ve never met him [MGK] but Megan and I talked about him and they’re friends at this point. And from what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgement. She’s always had really good judgement.
He added:
I don’t want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn’t.
This isn’t something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… but it’s not new for us.
A source has informed People that Fox and MGK have enjoyed spending time together in recent weeks:
They have been spending time together at Megan’s house in the past few weeks. They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian.
Fox and MGK reportedly met on the set of upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, in which Fox plays an FBI agent looking to solve a string of murders.
They were spotted together driving around in MGK’s car over the weekend, sparking further rumours that they have become close.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Bloody Valentine, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, MGK
CreditsMachine Gun Kelly/YouTube and 1 other
Machine Gun Kelly/YouTube
...With Brian Austin Green