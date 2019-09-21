Megan Fox Defends Her Son’s Decision To Wear Dresses

PA/Splash

Megan Fox has defended her decision to allow her son Noah to wear a dress to school, despite admitting he’s been picked on by his classmates.

The Transformers actor has faced criticism for her liberal parenting ever since she uploaded a photo of Noah wearing a blue Frozen-themed dress.

Just a year later, the mum-of-three uploaded another picture of Noah wearing a pink wetsuit alongside his sister Bodhi.

Fox was then snapped out in public with her children while Noah sported an adorable pink tutu, drawing out yet more conservative critics.

However, Megan has since defended her son’s affinity for dresses, explaining how the six-year-old has a real love for fashion.

Appearing on American talk show The Talk, she said:

He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented, but he’s still six. He’s really into fashion. He’s the one, like sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes. And I send him to a really liberal, like hippy school. But even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink’.

She continued to explain that she’s trying to teach her son ‘to be confident no matter what anyone else says.’

However, Megan did admit that at one point Noah felt forced to stop wearing dresses after relentless torment from his peers.

She explained:

We’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says. He came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in,’ but he’s like, ‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’

It would be interesting to know whether Megan has ever received the same level of criticism for dressing her daughter in jeans, a move which would’ve been heavily frowned upon hundreds of years ago.

Let’s hope society continues to evolve to the point where men are free to wear dresses and skirts to the same degree women are free to wear jeans and trousers.

