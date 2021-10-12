Megan Fox Discusses Relationship And Shocks Fans In Naked Shoot With Machine Gun Kelly

British GQ/Alamy

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have showed themselves off as ‘Hollywood’s hottest new power couple’ in a raunchy photoshoot involving a gun.

Fox and Kelly have been in the spotlight for months after rumours about them hanging out together first began to spread last year, and after confirming their relationship they’ve been demonstrating their affection for each other on numerous red carpets and in social media posts.

The pairing between the rapper and the Transformers star came as a shock for some, but fans have now been granted an insight into their romance in a new interview that features images of a barely-dressed Fox posing alongside Kelly.

Kicking things off with a couples tattoo, drawn in turn by Fox and Kelly while the interviewer watches on, it’s clear that the pair are serious. They became properly acquainted on the set Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2020, but had been introduced briefly at a GQ party in LA a few years prior.

Neither can particularly remember actually seeing each other at the party, with Fox suggesting they ‘we weren’t allowed to see each other yet’.

She told GQ, ‘We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away. It is hard to see his face in general, but really he had no face that night.’

Once they met properly, and were able to see each other’s faces, Fox said it was ‘obvious from second one what it was going to be’, though noted the pair ‘didn’t hook up right away’.

Kelly admitted that Fox ‘wouldn’t kiss [him]’ even when it came to their first kiss, as he described, ‘We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.’

At the time, Fox said she was ‘open [to] love’ but didn’t ‘anticipate walking right into [her] soulmate like that’. She described meeting Kelly as ‘meeting your own soul’s reflection’, though noted the relationship is ‘very intense’.

Kelly agreed, describing the partnership as ‘ecstasy and agony’, with the conflicts reflected in the photoshoot that at one point sees Fox holding a gun against Kelly’s groin.

Responding to the shoot, one social media user joked the images ‘look like the promos for American Horror Story‘, while another commented, ‘Uhhh idk how to feel about the gun on his crotch.’

Fox is now trending on Twitter as a result of the interview, with readers both baffled and captivated by the insights into her relationship with Kelly.