Megan Fox Fans Outraged As Stories About Transformers Director Michael Bay Resurface

Megan Fox fans have voiced their outrage after stories of how the actor was treated by director Michael Bay resurfaced.
Fox’s big break came in 2007’s Transformers, which was directed by Bay – but the role came at a cost for the now 34-year-old.
Her first encounter with Michael was back in 2003, when she was cast as an extra in Bad Boys II. As a 15-year-old girl, Fox was put in a bikini, a cowboy hat and six-inch heels – something she discussed in a 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
In the interview, Megan explained:
They were shooting this club scene. They brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels. He approved it and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’
His solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet. At 15, I was in tenth grade. That’s sort of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.
The audience and Kimmel laugh in response to the story, with the TV show host adding, ‘That’s how all our minds work.’
See it for yourself here:
Information has also resurfaced that for her role in Transformers, Fox had to clean Bay’s Ferrari while wearing a bikini – which was filmed by the now 55-year-old director.
Following a press conference for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Fox told Guardian reporter Jason Solomon about the incident.
In the 2009 article, Solomon wrote:
How did [Megan] get the part which has made her what lads’ mags call the “hottest girl on the planet”. She told me she went to director Michael Bay’s house to audition and he made her wash his Ferrari while he filmed her.
Fox added that she didn’t know what happened to the footage and when Bay was asked about it, he claimed he didn’t know where it was either.
An open letter from Bay’s crew has surfaced on Twitter where Fox is described as ‘queen of talking trailer trash and posing like a porn star’. The letter also added that a career as a porn star would maybe be a ‘good option’ for her.
The Twitter user who shared the letter tweeted:
Megan Fox has been sexualized from the age of 15 when Michael Bay made her dance in a bikini and wash his car as part of her audition for Transformers. When she spoke out, she was labelled “ungrateful” by the media and her career was destroyed by Bay and Steven Spielberg.
In an open letter written by Bay’s crew that was published on his website (although many people believe it was written by Bay himself due to the language used), she was called “dumb as rocks”, “trailer trash”, “a porn star”, a narrative the media fully embraced and perpetuated.
With all this information coming to light once again, fans of the Jennifer’s Body actor have taken to social media to express their disgust.
One person tweeted, ‘megan fox is a victim of a very specific biphobic type of misogyny and none of you are saying it’, while someone else wrote, ‘Hollywood owe’s Megan Fox a big f*cking apology’.
And her fans are right. Megan Fox deserves an apology for the way she’s been treated in the film industry, and it’s outrageous that this kind of behaviour was ever acceptable. We need to do better.
