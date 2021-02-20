unilad
Megan Fox Responds To Fake Post Claiming She’s An Anti-Masker

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Feb 2021 12:44
Megan Fox has responded to a fake viral post that claims she is an anti-masker.

The This Is 40 actor received backlash recently for a post she didn’t write. The photoshopped post said that she doesn’t wear a mask because she wishes to ‘trust the universe to keep [her] and [her] family safe’.

The post continued, ‘While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision […] The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people.’

The fake post finishing by asking Fox’s fans to ‘please respect our beliefs, values and privacy’.

According to People, the message was shared alongside a now-deleted picture of Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly where she could be seen holding two face masks in her hand. The pair started dating last year.

It’s since come to light that the viral image was edited from a post that the actor did back in 2014. It’s thought that the original post shared seven years ago shared a quote that read, ‘A hateful journey cannot have a peaceful mind’.

Fox addressed the matter on Instagram yesterday, February 19.

meganfox/Instagram

The New Girl star wrote on her story:

I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks. Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done. The internet is so FUN.

People have since taken to Twitter to respond to the fake news surrounding Fox’s views on wearing masks. One person wrote, ‘Reminder to not always believe what you read on the internet!’

Another Twitter-user said, ‘Just goes to show how quick people are to cut someone down. Not only the person who made that photoshopped post but to the hundreds of people who them decided to bash her, even about her looks, over a fake image’.

