Megan Fox Says She Wasn’t ‘Preyed Upon’ By Michael Bay After Interview Resurfaces

While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected.

[…] I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferraris during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar.