Megan Fox Says She Wasn’t ‘Preyed Upon’ By Michael Bay After Interview Resurfaces
Megan Fox has clarified that she wasn’t ‘preyed upon’ by Transformers director Michael Bay following the resurfacing of a 2009 interview.
The Jennifer’s Body actor has been trending on social media in recent days after previous tales of how she was treated by Bay hit headlines.
Fox’s first encounter with Bay was back in 2003, when she was cast as an extra in Bad Boys II. As a 15-year-old girl, Fox was put in a bikini, a cowboy hat and six-inch heels – something she discussed in a 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
It was then reported she was asked to clean Bay’s Ferrari in a bikini while he filmed her for her role in Transformers, which was her big break into the film industry.
But, after fans took to social media to express their disgust of how Fox had been treated, the 34-year-old actor has now spoken out.
In an Instagram post shared yesterday, June 22, she wrote:
While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being projected.
[…] I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferraris during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar.
She added that while she was ‘around 15 or 16’ when working as an extra on Bad Boys II, she was 19 when auditioning for Transformers and therefore not underage.
Fox also shut down the reports of her being made to wash Bay’s car writing, ‘I was not made to ‘wash’ someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script.’
She continued:
Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But those specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.
There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.
But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael [Bay], and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.
The current relationship between Fox and Bay is unknown after Fox reportedly compared the director to Adolf Hitler while on set – something that was thought to get her dropped from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
This was apparently done at Spielberg’s request, which he has since disputed, reported Yahoo.
While it’s reassuring to know to more context to the way she was treated by Bay, it’s evident Fox has still be subject to misogyny in the film industry – and unfortunately she isn’t alone.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV, Instagram, Megan Fox, Michael Bay, Now, Steven Spielberg, Transformers
CreditsMegan Fox/Instagram and 1 other
Megan Fox/Instagram
Yahoo
Megan Fox says she was not 'preyed upon' by Michael Bay after old interview goes viral