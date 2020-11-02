Megan Fox Slams Ex For Posting Photo Of Son And 'Feeding’ Rumour She’s An ‘Absent Mother’ PA Images/Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Megan Fox accused her ex-husband of ‘feeding the pervasive narrative’ of her being an ‘absent’ mother after he shared a photo of their son on Halloween.

Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, shared an image of himself posing in a furry onesie with four-year-old son Journey stood off to the side.

The young boy didn’t appear to be posing and the father did not appear to be involving him in the photo, so Fox commented on the snap asking why Journey needed to be included in the picture at all.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green PA Images

She wrote:

Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in.

Fox and Green split in May following ten years of marriage and share time with their three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey.

The actor went on to point out that she knows Green loves his kids, implying he didn’t need to post pictures of them to prove it.

She continued:

I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.

Megan Fox comments on Brian Austin Green's Instagram Photo Comments By Celebs/Instagram

Fox then went on to accuse Green of trying to be the ‘perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year’ and ‘feeding the pervasive narrative that [she’s] an absent mother’.

The comment ended:

You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?

Fox’s comment appeared to hit home as Green deleted the photo before re-uploading a cropped version of himself in the onesie. He didn’t allude to the previous post, writing simply: ‘Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!’

Brian Austin Green re-uploads Halloween photo Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Though Fox’s comment was erased with the original post, it was documented by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

There were few images of Noah, Bodhi and Journey on social media before Fox and Green split in May, but following the break up the father has shared a number of pictures of the children, showing them on camping trips, ‘Target runs’ and their birthdays, Entertainment Tonight reports.

In an interview with the publication in 2016, Fox said she wanted to keep her kids away from social media as long as possible, claiming it ‘interferes with brain development’ and was a platform for ‘bullying’ and ‘body shaming’.

Fox notably shared a picture of her children on Halloween in 2018, but she has turned off comments on that picture.