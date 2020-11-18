Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Tried To Buy Her Silence After Shooting theestallion/Instagram/Broward County Sherrif's Office

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence following an alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills.

Lanez currently faces more than 22 years behind bars after being charged with allegedly shooting the 25-year-old Hot Girl Summer rapper in an incident that took place on July 12.

A statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office identifies Megan as ‘Megan P’, stating that the pair entered into an argument while driving and that Megan, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, exited the vehicle. It was at this point that Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet several times.

During an interview for GQ’s annual Men of the Year issue, Megan opened up about the incident, claiming that Lanez had begged her to stay quiet about what had happened, even offering her and her friend money not to say anything.

Megan, who was recently named Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, expressed disbelief when recalling the incident, which she has previously described as being the ‘worst experience’ of her life:

Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.

Discussing Lanez’s offer of money, Megan told GQ:

[At this point] I’m really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.

After police officers arrived, Megan was reportedly concerned they’d end up getting arrested or worse if a weapon was found on them, and told officers she had ‘got cut’ when they noticed her bloodied feet.

A few days after the alleged shooting, Megan gave a statement via Instagram clarifying that she had ‘suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against [her] and done with the intention to physically harm [her]’.

A month afterwards, Megan publicly accused Lanez of shooting her during an Instagram Live video, stating:

You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.

Lanez’s lawyer has denied allegations that his client had offered Megan and her friend hush money. In October, Lanez was charged with felony assault, but has continued to maintain his innocence.