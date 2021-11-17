Meghan Markle Gives Surprise Interview On The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Meghan Markle is making a return to television in an upcoming interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The Duchess of Sussex sat down to chat with DeGeneres after returning to live in the United States with Prince Harry, with a teaser for the upcoming interview showing Markle reflecting on her time spent as an actor.
Prior to marrying into the royal family, Markle was best known for her role as Rachel in the US drama Suits, appearing in 108 episodes as her character worked her way up from being a paralegal to an attorney. Before landing that role, however, Markle had to go through the process of trying to convince show creators she was good enough.
Hear her discuss her pre-Harry years with DeGeneres below:
In the interview, which is set to air on Thursday, November 18, Markle and DeGeneres discuss how the actor used to drive to the same studio where The Ellen Show is filmed in order to audition for various roles.
Recalling her experiences, Markle said: ‘I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say “break a leg, I hope you get it”. So driving today was very different.’
The actor gave up her role on Suits as she married Harry, however, she appeared to look back fondly on her years in Hollywood as she recalled driving a ‘very old Ford Explorer Sport’ to her auditions.
She commented:
It had a life of its own… at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out.
That’s how I would come to and fro.
Asked whether anyone ever caught on to her car issues, Markle responded: ‘No I would play it off, I’d go “Oh, I’m just looking for my resume, highlighters for my script. Maybe it’s back there”, and then crawl in and close it. The things we do.’
Sharing the preview of the interview on Twitter, DeGeneres made clear there’s a lot more to come as she wrote: ‘A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow.’
