Meghan Markle’s Dad Threatens To Take Her And Harry To Court

Meghan Markle’s father has threatened to take her and Prince Harry to court in order to see his grandchildren.

Meghan spoke about her fraught relationship with her father during her bombshell interview with Oprah, discussing the ‘betrayal’ she felt by him talking to the media and apparently staging photos to stir up drama ahead of her royal wedding in 2018.

Thomas Markle spoke to Good Morning Britain the day after the interview aired, confirming his cooperation with the press. Coming after the fallout of Harry and Meghan’s revelations, he’s now vowed to take the couple to court so he can spend time with two-year-old Archie and newborn Lilibet. He also said he hasn’t seen Meghan for three years.

‘I’m hoping Her Majesty the Queen and the people in England will stop and think about the mistakes and bad behaviour of their parents,’ he told Fox News. ‘I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future.’

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to ask Her Majesty the Queen, the British family, the royal family, to allow Lily to receive her baptism and first christening at the Queen’s church. We shouldn’t be punishing her for Megan and Harry’s bad behaviour,’ he continued.

Referencing Archie being denied the title of Prince, Markle added: ‘Archie and Lily are small children, they are not politics, they’re not pawns, not part of the game. And they’re also royals. They’re also entitled to the same rights as any other royal.’

Given Markle’s past of working with the right-wing press and her treatment by the media, it seems unlikely Meghan will approach her father any time soon. ‘I look at Archie and I genuinely can’t imagine him doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can’t imagine it so it’s hard for me to reconcile that,’ she said.