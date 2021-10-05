Meghan Trainor And Her Husband Reveal Their Bizarre Toilet Habits

Alamy

Of all the strange toilet habits celebs may have, this one appears at first to be quite sweet. Saying that however, I’d rather not visit the loo quite like Meghan Trainor and her husband supposedly do.

While in her hit song, she may have stated what she expected from her Dear Future Husband, the star failed to mention that she would require this peculiar feature in their bathroom.

Trainor, 27, married Daryl Sabara, 29, in 2018, with the pair welcoming their first child back in February this year. After buying a new house, they decided to renovate and requested that an unusual design decision be implemented in their bathroom.

Trainor told Why Won’t You Date Me? host, Nicole Byer, how the couple’s bathroom initially had only one toilet (despite that being pretty standard stuff).

She went on to say how, because of having a baby, she and Sabara are awake ‘a lot of times in the middle of the night’ and have to ‘pee at the same time’.

Due to this issue, Trainor requested that a second toilet be placed next to the other, admitting the builder initially thought the suggestion was a joke, Yahoo!News reports.

The two loos were later installed, ‘real close’ by each other’s side, with Ryan Trainor, Meghan’s brother, noting on the podcast what ‘weirdos’ he thought the pair were.

He said:

They poop together. She’s pooping and Daryl’s like, ‘I’m going to hang out with you now!’

Trainor clarified that the pair have ‘only pooped together twice’ but do ‘pee at the same time a lot’. While she called her husband’s number twos, ‘foul’, she said how she apparently shows off her own so he can see the results of a new diet she is trying.

I’m all for sharing is caring, but toilet time is where I can have a moment of undisturbed peace and quiet away from the rest of the world. It may work for Meghan, but it’s definitely not my cup of tea.