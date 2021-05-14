Mel B Features As Woman Trapped In Abusive Relationship In Harrowing Short Film
Warning: Distressing Content
Mel B has featured in a harrowing short film about domestic violence.
The former Spice Girl starred in the video to raise awareness about domestic abuse in collaboration with charity Women’s Aid, which she became a patron of two years ago.
In the video, named Love Should Not Hurt, Mel B plays a domestic abuse victim who is continuously beaten by her husband, despite the pair appearing to have a happy marriage to the outside world.
Classical composer Fabio D’Andrea made the music for the heart-breaking film.
Warning, distressing content:
The video was made after Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, spoke to domestic abuse survivors about the impact COVID had on their relationships.
Mel B herself has spoken out in the past about an alleged abusive relationship at the hands of her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte. Allegedly the abuse began on the couple’s wedding night in 2007.
The singer has described Belafonte as having a ‘reign of terror’ over her and, in the wake of their divorce, worried she’d never be able to have a healthy relationship again.
Speaking to The Sun, Mel B said, ‘I honestly thought being in a romantic relationship again would be impossible because you get overloaded with past experiences. Because I’m riddled with so many trauma triggers, I couldn’t be hugged or touched for a good year.’
The 45-year-old continued:
If someone came too close to me my hairs would stand on end, even in regular, everyday life. But there is a way out of it. It takes somebody who’s very kind, understanding and patient to help you out of that unwanted cycle you fear going back into. You can have a loving, caring relationship. It just takes a lot of time and a lot of trust.
The person who enters into it with you has to understand how sensitive you are about your barriers. It’s really hard for a man, especially for a man who has never been abusive to a woman. An actual man who thinks, ‘How can a man do that to a woman?
‘It’s about building that foundation because for women who have been abused, the foundation is absolutely shattered. No ifs or buts about that,’ she added.
It’s believed Mel B has since found a new partner, who she describes as ‘kind and very, very patient’.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.
