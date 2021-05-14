Mel B Features As Woman Trapped In Abusive Relationship In Harrowing Short Film

If someone came too close to me my hairs would stand on end, even in regular, everyday life. But there is a way out of it. It takes somebody who’s very kind, understanding and patient to help you out of that unwanted cycle you fear going back into. You can have a loving, caring relationship. It just takes a lot of time and a lot of trust.

The person who enters into it with you has to understand how sensitive you are about your barriers. It’s really hard for a man, especially for a man who has never been abusive to a woman. An actual man who thinks, ‘How can a man do that to a woman?