Mia Khalifa Announces She Donated $160,000 Of OnlyFans Earnings To Charity Last Year
Mia Khalifa has donated $160,000 (£117,000) of her OnlyFans earnings to charity since joining the platform in September last year.
In a recent Instagram post, she thanks everyone who has supported her on the platform so far, writing that they have helped donate the huge sum to charities and organisations that mean the most to her.
‘I’m so grateful for the platform and all the incredible, strong, determined women I’ve met through the internet because of it. You guys have taught me so much and helped me grow as a person in more ways than I can ever thank you for,’ she said.
The media personality and former adult star charges fans $11.99 (£8.85) a month to enjoy her exclusive content.
Announcing her new venture on Instagram in September, Khalifa joked ‘I have a full time job… as an accountant’, alongside a picture which showed her OnlyFans page open on her laptop.
In a full statement posted to her OnlyFans account, she said: ‘I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media.’
Khalifa said that although she will not be creating nude content, she will treat her OnlyFans like her Instagram, without terms of service.
She added:
I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I’m just so thankful that y’all are along for this wild ride.
This is all very new to me, I’ve never been on a platform as fan-facing, so any suggestions for improving my presence here is greatly appreciated! I love you!!
In July last year, she urged other OnlyFans creators to treat their accounts like a business, file taxes and protect themselves financially.
‘You’re not a cam girl, you’re a mother-f*cking entrepreneur, and as a business, you shouldn’t be paying taxes on upkeep like hair, nails, gym, clothes, coffee to give you the energy to deal with the sh*t you deal with all day,’ she posted on Instagram.
