Mia Khalifa Is Auctioning Off Her Glasses To Raise Money For Beirut Victims
Mia Khalifa is auctioning off her ‘infamous’ glasses to raise money for the Lebanese Red Cross and victims of the Beirut explosion.
The US-Lebanese star launched the auction following last week’s blast, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands of others when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port were detonated.
Khalifa began raising awareness for the tragic events online, where she encouraged her followers to share photos of missing persons, details of hotels taking displaced citizens, blood bank locations, or photos raising awareness for ‘this humanitarian crisis and country in collapse.’
On Friday, August 7, Khalifa announced she was putting her iconic glasses up for sale on eBay, with proceeds benefitting the Lebanese Red Cross and ‘their tireless efforts in Beirut.’
Explaining her decision to sell the glasses, she wrote:
I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis.
Khalifa added: ‘Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours!’
After the auction went live, the 27-year-old began to up the stakes, offering additional items for every extra $25,000 bid. In an effort to entice more bidders, she offered a used razor, a loofa and a retainer, and admitted she was ‘not above adding [her] bathwater’.
Within 11 hours of the glasses going up for sale, Khalifa earned $100,000 worth of bids, with days still left to go. The listing was actually removed once it reached the $100K mark, but after clearing up the situation it is now live again.
Khalifa described the glasses on her listing as ‘used and abused’, adding:
The novelty glasses are the best prop, I will sign them (if you want), and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home!!!
I’m adding something more to the auction every $25k raised and announcing it on Instagram. Before the original listing was removed at $100k (for reasons now cleared with eBay. This auction is being run with both their, and the LRC’s awareness), the last prize added for that milestone was my retainer.
LET’S RAISE SOME MONEY TO BENEFIT LEBANON’S MOST VALUABLE ASSET AT THIS TIME OF CRISIS, THE LEBANESE RED CROSS.
At the time of writing, August 10, the auction has reached $98,100, with six days to go. Khalifa has promised to livestream the final few hours of the auction, allowing fans to witness the moment it comes to a close.
Hopefully the bids will keep on coming to allow as much money as possible to go to the Lebanese Red Cross.
