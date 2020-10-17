Mia Khalifa Scolds Fan Who Sent Her Disgusting Message On OnlyFans miakhalifa/Instagram

Mia Khalifa recently joined OnlyFans, and she has no time for disrespectful subscribers.

The 27-year-old joined the subscription service earlier in September, attracting criticism despite the fact she isn’t creating pornographic content for her platform.

Mia’s brief time in the adult entertainment industry lasted three months, she she later became a formidable social media personality as well as taking up sports commentating. Following the launch of her OnlyFans account, she’s scolded followers for sending unsolicited messages.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a screenshot of a message from a subscriber, with the caption: ‘Once again, REALLY enjoying my time on @onlyfansofficial.’

The message read, ‘I came for u.’ Mia replied, ‘Your mother should’ve aborted you.’ The post has already racked up more than 745,000 likes at the time of writing – while some have praised Mia for dealing with the message so candidly, others say she should have expected such messages on the platform.

However, others argued that Mia shouldn’t have to deal with messages like that at all, with one writing, ‘What happened to basic human decency?’

Another user wrote, ‘Damn such kind of people,’ with another responding, ‘Dudes don’t know how to act.’

The account costs subscribers $11.99 (£9.28) per month, with fans paying for, ‘Safe for work content, kinda.’

In an earlier statement, posted to her OnlyFans account, Mia wrote, ‘I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media.’

She continued, ‘Even though I will not be creating nude content, I am going to be treating this page like my Instagram without terms of service lol. I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I’m just so thankful that y’all are along for this wild ride.’

Towards the end of September, a week after opening her account, she wrote online that she was ‘already seeing why women feel empowered to be unapologetically themselves within the community… thank y’all so much for the warm welcome’.

Mia is one of several online personalities and celebrities to join OnlyFans, such as Cardi B and more controversially, Bella Thorne. The latter’s misleading pay-per-view ‘nudes’ allegedly led to policy changes at the company, with caps on prices and tips for creators. Earlier in September, we spoke to sex workers about the impact of Thorne’s actions.