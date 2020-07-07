Mia Khalifa Slams BangBros For Mocking Black Lives Matter In Porn Scene miakhalifa/Instagram

Mia Khalifa has once again taken aim at BangBros, this time condemning a 2014 porn video mocking the Black Lives Matter movement and ‘capitalising off Eric Garner’s death’.

The 27-year-old is currently embroiled in a battle to have her pornographic material removed from sites like Pornhub and BangBros, which she worked with for three months when she was 21. At the time of writing, more than 1.7 million people have signed an online ‘Justice For Mia Khalifa’ petition.

Just yesterday, July 6, Khalifa slammed one video in particular that shows ‘a protester being lured into a van and forced to not breathe by gagging and holding her nostrils shut’. In the background, ‘I Can’t Breathe’ placards can be seen, echoing the last words of Garner and George Floyd.

The video, first uploaded to the adult website six years ago, ‘received backlash when it was released’ according to Khalifa. However, it ‘soon died down as they celebrated the virality of it in the media’.

Reportedly, BangBros has since pulled the video from its main page and affiliate tube sites. ‘Classy move to remove problematic content when THEY’RE the subject of scrutiny, not when the girl you threw in front of the camera is. If it’s that easy, just remove the content, boys… don’t be shy… just remove it,’ Khalifa wrote on Instagram.

Khalifa added: ‘Around the same time that BBros hid behind a company name while I dealt with threats assaults, and isolation… they were capitalising off Eric Garner’s death with this masterpiece.’

Amid the recent traction on #JusticeForMia, BangBros issued her with a cease and desist notice outlining her ‘defamatory’ claims. Previously, she said the website is ‘actively putting me in harm’s way by promoting my six-year-old videos like they’re new, making millions of ppl think I’m still active. The death threats are emotionally crippling’.

From its official Twitter account, BangBros wrote on June 30: ‘Today we sent @MiaKhalifa a legal C&D demand which lists some of her defamatory, false statements about Bangbros over the years and a list stating the actual facts.’

Adding a #FactsBeatFiction hashtag, the tweet added: ‘We encourage her to share the fact check list with her audience. We doubt she will though.’

Earlier today, July 7, Khalifa took aim at media outlets referring to her as a ‘pornstar’. ‘YOU are a part of the problem. You have a direct hand in making my past inescapable, to the point of doing so even when you’re writing about me fighting my exploiters,’ she wrote.

There has been no further update from BangBros, nor any comment regarding the controversial 2014 video.