Michael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation Over New Caribbean Rum
Michael B. Jordan has been accused of cultural appropriation following the introduction of his new rum.
The 34-year-old actor and producer recently took to Instagram to share pics of his new rum, christened J’Ouvert after the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak’.
A description on the rum box packaging describes J’Ouvert as having ‘originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements.’
The description continues:
Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start.
J’Ouvert marks the beginning of an annual two day carnival event in Trinidad and Tobago, a celebration filled with plenty of costumes and dancing through the streets.
Some people have now accused Jordan of cultural appropriation, slamming him for trademarking the name of a celebration with which he has no apparent connection.
One person tweeted:
Michael B. Jordan never been to J’Ouvert or mass. But has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture and call it J’Ouvert Rum….
Another wrote:
If Michael B. Jordan makes a commercial for this rum with a fake J’Ouvert scene…. just file him and Kendall Jenner under the same tab.
Meanwhile, speaking with Newsday, Minister of Trade and Industry of Trinidad and Tobago, Paula Gopee-Scoon, has described the issue as being ‘of extreme concern’ in terms of intellectual property.
