Michael Bublé Gives Grandfather’s Family Home To His Caretaker
Michael Bublé surprised his late grandfather’s caretaker by renovating his former home and giving it to her after he passed away.
Caretaker Minette quickly became a friend as well as an employee to Bublé’s grandfather, Demetrio, and worked in his house where Michael spent many happy hours.
Demetrio built the Vancouver home himself, and the singer revealed his grandfather had ‘really hoped that Minnete could live [there]’ after he passed away.
Bublé recently appeared on the HGTV show Celebrity IOU, which stars Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott and sees celebrities team up with the brothers to renovate the homes of people they love.
During the show, Bublé explained Minnete sent most of the money she earned working for his grandfather to her family in the Philippines, so being able to gift her a home and ensure she didn’t have to pay rent again would be incredible.
See Minnete’s reaction to the home below:
Given Minnete’s close bond with Bublé’s relatives, the singer said giving her the house would be a way to ensure it stayed within the family, Insider reports.
He commented:
The greatest moments of my life happened here. The songs I learned and the style of music I fell in love with, they all happened here.
I hired Minette, the nurse, to come and live with [my grandfather] and by the end, [she] was his best friend.
Minette never does anything for herself, and I think my grandpa would be thrilled knowing we could maybe lessen her burden a little bit and continue having Minette help her family.
Bublé decided to keep the gift a secret, and told Minette he was filming a documentary. He worked with the Scott brothers to start renovating the home before leaving to go on tour, so he didn’t see most of the changes until the house was complete.
The 1970s-style home hadn’t been updated in years, so the team transformed the entryway, kitchen and living room before finally revealing the surprise to Minette.
Bublé said:
My grandfather, his greatest wish was not just that I kept this house in the family, but it was that this would be your home ’cause he loved you so much, and so there is no documentary, this is all for you.
The caretaker broke down in tears and described the house as ‘amazing’.
Michael Bublé added:
Minette is really a special, beautiful woman.
My grandpa would be so happy. Giving her this house would have been his dream.
Minette will no doubt continue to make happy memories in the home. Amazing!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Celebrity IOU, HGVT, Michael Buble, Property Brothers