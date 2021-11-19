Michael Bublé Opens Up On His Son’s Five-Year Cancer Battle

Alamy/Michael Bublé/Instagram

Michael Bublé has spoken about the effects his son’s battle with cancer have had on his life over the past few years.

The singer, 46, had his world turned upside down when his son Noah, now eight, was diagnosed with a rare type of liver cancer in 2016.

Young Noah received chemotherapy and radiotherapy to treat his hepatoblastoma and fortunately made a full recovery. However, the eight-year-old still goes in for scans, which the singer says gives he and his wife ‘scanxiety’.

PA images

Five years on from his son’s cancer diagnosis, the singer says he lives a ‘deeper life’ because of the adversity that his family has gone through, MailOnline reports.

He said: ‘It’s been almost five years, so we still have the scans and the ‘scanxiety’, you know what, I think he’s much better than we are.

‘I think for him he’s this normal little boy who knows that he’s a superhero because dad tells him all the time. But for mum and I, I think even though we’re better it’s definitely something that… it’s there.’

Bublé said the experience had changed his life, allowing him to have a greater appreciation of how lucky he is.

He said: ‘You know it’s funny I truly believe that when you’ve truly suffered and when you have gone through adversity it gives you an opportunity to live a deeper life.

‘And in a strange way, though I’m happy for people that haven’t had to suffer that kind of pain or that kind of fear, I also, I worry because I know that sometimes when you’ve lived a perfect life without any adversity, then the second something happens people get very bitter, and I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to live a deep life.’

The singer went on to talk about meeting a woman who helped him understand how his experience had helped others in a similar situation.

Bublé recounted an experience meeting a mother in a children’s hospital in Vancouver who said she was ‘happy’ to have heard about his son as it helped her understand if it could happen to him it could happen to anyone.