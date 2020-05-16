Michael Bublé’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Says He Receives Death Threats Over Domestic Abuse Accusations
Luisana Lopilato has revealed how her husband, Michael Bublé, is receiving death threats after he was accused of domestic violence, following a controversial Instagram live.
It comes after Luisana uploaded a video of her and Michael addressing their fans in Spanish. In the clip, the couple speak over each other as they both go to introduce themselves first, before Michael elbows his wife and then pulls her in for a hug, calling her his ‘very, very beautiful friend and wife’.
When the clip went live on Lusiana’s Instagram story, some viewers were horrified, accusing Michael of domestic abuse. However, the Argentinian actress posted a lengthy post on her Instagram, hitting out at those she claimed were spreading fake allegations online.
Now, the 32-year-old has revealed that her husband, and father of her three children, has been receiving death threats ever since the accusations.
While appearing on Argentinian talk show Intrusos, Luisana said, as per Hello magazine:
We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn‘t believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating.
It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened.
In her Instagram post defending Michael, translated from Spanish, Lusiana wrote:
It’s incredible how some human beings act! While we are going through this pandemic, and we are living moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, and all kinds of uncertainties!
Every day we go out with my husband to play live music and to bring a little joy, entertainment, longing, and we have to endure to listen and see what malicious people are publishing, coming out to talk about nonsense without knowing anything about our family.
I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more! It’s not fair! These people are doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers.
A representative for Michael called the allegations ‘ridiculous’, insisting ‘they are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple’.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247.