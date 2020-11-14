Michael Jackson Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities Of 2020

Michael Jackson PA Images

Michael Jackson has topped Forbes’ list of the highest-paid dead celebrities of 2020, moonwalking ahead of deceased celebs such as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.

Jackson – often referred to as the ‘King of Pop’ – died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009. At the time of his death, he had sold over 750 million albums, and was amongst the most recognisable megastars on the planet.

Advert 10

His enormous wealth has continued to build even in death, with Jackson raking in a staggering $48 million this year. Not Bad at all…

Michael Jackson PA

As reported by Forbes:

The 2019 release of the damning documentary Leaving Neverland didn’t cost the King of Pop his crown. Jackson’s Mijac Music catalog, which includes tunes by Elvis and Aretha Franklin, and a long-term deal with Sony, account for more than 70% of his earnings.

Advert 10

Taking second place on the list is Theodor Seuss Geisel – better known as Dr. Seuss – who died September 24, 1991 at the age of 87.

Extraordinarily, the estate of Dr. Seuss almost doubled its income in 2020, earning an estimated $33 million. The beloved children’s book author has sold six million books in the US this year alone, and this is before you even get to the lucrative film and streaming deals.

Cartoonist and Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz came in at third place, thanks to Peanuts signing a deal with Apple TV+ ($32.5 million), while legendary professional golfer Arnold Palmer came in fourth ($25 million).

Michael Jackson PA

Advert 10

According to Forbes, this annual list measures pre-tax income from October 1, 2019 right up through to October 1, 2020.

Numbers are then compiled with the help of data from MRC Data, IMDbPro, NPD BookScan as well as from interviews with industry insiders. Fees for agents, lawyers and managers are reportedly not deducted.

Jackson also topped this list in 2019, raking in $60 million and sitting just ahead of Elvis Presley ($39 million) and Charles M. Schulz ($38 million).

Forbes reported at the time:

Advert 10

The King of Pop’s streaming surged despite recent controversy: 2.1 billion U.S. spins, up from 1.8 billion a year ago. With proceeds flowing from his Mijac Music catalog, a Las Vegas show and a long-term deal with Sony, he retains his postmortem cash crown for the seventh consecutive year.

Sadly, this latest rich list included various beloved celebrities who’ve recently died at a young age, including the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant ($20 million), and rapper Jarad Higgins, aka Juice WRLD, ($15 million).