Michael Jackson's Estate Wins Appeal In $100 Million Leaving Neverland Lawsuit PA Images/HBO

An appeals court has handed down a win for Michael Jackson’s estate by allowing it to pursue arbitration in its lawsuit against HBO.

The estate sued HBO for $100 million on the grounds that its 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary, which alleges that Jackson sexually abused children, broke a 27-year old confidentiality clause from 1992’s Dangerous concert film.

In a ruling yesterday, December 14, a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a motion that will allow the estate to take its dispute to arbitration.

It had previously been appealed by HBO, which claimed the clause is irrelevant and that the estate was attempting to silence victims of abuse.

The panel ruled that the ‘contract contained a broad arbitration clause that covers claims that HBO disparaged Jackson in violation of ongoing confidentiality obligations’, as reported by Variety.

However, it added that the suit could be ‘frivolous’, saying, ‘We may only identify whether the parties agreed to arbitrate such claims; it is for the arbitrator to decide whether those claims are meritorious.’

Arbitration is a private dispute resolution procedure under which an agreed independent party will rule on the dispute, after both sides present their arguments and evidence.

The Jackson estate attorneys, Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir, welcomed the decision.

They said:

The trial judge and now the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals have unanimously rejected HBO’s arguments. In the court’s own words, HBO ‘agreed that it would not make any disparaging remarks concerning Jackson.’ It’s time for HBO to answer for its violation of its obligations to Michael Jackson.

HBO has argued that the 1992 contract expired once each party had fulfilled their individual requirements.

In its lawsuit, which was filed February 2019, the Jackson estate claims that HBO had fabricated lies with a financial motive.

Leaving Neverland primarily focuses on two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege that they were abused by Michael Jackson as children.

Upon release, the documentary led to a media backlash against Jackson, while the Jackson estate branded it a ‘tabloid character assassination’.

Following its release, sales of Michael Jackson’s music rose by 10%. According to Billboard, streams of his music and videos increased 6%, rising from 18.7 million between February 24 and 26.

In a press release condemning the documentary, the estate said, ‘The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations.’