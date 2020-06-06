Michael Jordan Donating $100 Million Over Next 10 Years To Black Lives Matter Movement

Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.

The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.