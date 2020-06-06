Michael Jordan Donating $100 Million Over Next 10 Years To Black Lives Matter Movement
Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand team are set to donate a total of $100 million to the Black Lives Matter movement over the next 10 years.
The move comes as Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout the US and across the globe in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with people offering their support for the movement by raising awareness and donating to relevant organisations.
A statement shared by Jordan and his manager, Estee Portnoy, revealed that together with Jordan Brand, the former basketball player will give the money to ‘organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education’.
The statement makes clear the company’s support of the black community as it reads:
Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.
The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.
It goes on to reiterate the important fact that Black Lives Matter, pointing out ‘this isn’t a controversial statement’, and explaining the company will ‘remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people’ until the ‘ingrained racism that allows [the US’s] institutions to fail is completely eradicated.’
The scale of the donation has been praised online, with many people taking to social media to commend Jordan and Jordan Brand:
Jordan released a personal statement last week regarding the death of Floyd, describing himself as ‘deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry’ at the circumstances that led to the 46-year-old’s death.
He commented:
I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others.
Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.
The basketball star said his heart went out to the family of Floyd, as well as ‘countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice’.
Raising awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and showing support, whether it be through educating yourself, sharing relevant links on social media, joining protests or donating to the cause, has never been more important.
Jordan’s donation will go some way to improving the lives of members of the black community, but the fight cannot stop until systemic racism is completely abolished.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
CreditsMichael Jordan/Twitter
Michael Jordan/Twitter