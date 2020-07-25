Michael Jordan’s Original Game-Worn Air Jordans Up For $850,000 At Auction

Shoes Getty/PA Images

Think a pair of Yeezys are expensive? Well, Michael Jordan’s original game-worn Air Jordans are up for an eye-watering $850,000 at auction.

Christie’s auction house will be auctioning off the pair of the size 13.5 Air Jordan 1 trainers between July 30 and August 13.

These trainers aren’t just any Jordan trainers though. These are the trainers he wore during that moment in 1985 when he dunked so hard he shattered the hoop’s backboard. A piece of the backboard’s glass is apparently still embedded in one of shoes.

While Nike brought out the Jordan 1 Retro Reverse Shattered Backboard back in 2015 (which were sold for around $1,000 each), those shoes didn’t actually have the glass still in the shoe, making these one’s that more much special.

Also available at auction are the 57-year-old’s 1984 Nike Air Ships, which he wore for his preseason and earlier games. They’re going for for up to $550,000.

Still a bit pricey for you? Worry not. A signed pair of Air Jordan 1 TYPS are going for up to $70,000, while his Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ sneakers worn from the famed Chicago Stadium against the Atlanta Hawks in 1989 are available for $25,000-$30,000.

You can see what other shoes are available here.

While it’s unknown if the money from the shoes will be going straight into Jordan’s pocket or not, it’s not like the basketball veteran needs the money, having been named as the world’s richest athlete earlier this week.

Forbes’s latest estimate of Jordan’s wealth sits at $1.6 billion, making him the richest athlete in the world. This has slipped slightly from the previous figure of $2.1 billion, but it’s still a hell of a lot of amount of money.

While he made a decent amount during his basketball career – $63 million for his final two seasons for the Chicago Bulls, to be precise – Jordan has made his millions off the court too. According to Forbes, Jordan has made $1.8 billion (pre-tax) from corporate partners.

One of his most significant sources of income came in 2010, when he bought a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for $175 million. The club is now worth more than $1.5 billion, and Jordan owns 97% of its equity.

He sold his majority stake last year in a deal that valued the team at $1.5 billion.