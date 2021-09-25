unilad
Michael K Williams Autopsy Reveals Cause Of Death

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Sep 2021 09:21
An autopsy has revealed the cause of death for actor Michael K Williams, who was found dead in his New York City apartment earlier this month.

Williams, who was best known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive by his nephew on September 6, with drug paraphernalia near his body.

In the wake of the tragic news, Williams’ sister, Michelle Chambers, described her family as being ‘shaken to the core’ with the loss of the actor, who was 54 at the time of his death.

Law enforcement sources told CNN at the time the investigation into Williams’ death was ongoing, however his cause of death has now been confirmed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Officer.

Williams died from ‘acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine’, according to the autopsy, with his passing determined to have been accidental in nature.

In 2017, the actor spoke candidly about having issues with substance abuse as he told the New York Times ‘addiction doesn’t go away’. He added, ‘It’s an everyday struggle for me, but I’m fighting.’

As well as starring in The Wire, Williams has received praise for his role of gang boss Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire, as well as more recently appearing in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received an Emmy nomination.

News of the actor’s passing prompted a wealth of tributes from fellow actors and adoring fans, with Chambers offering her thanks to everyone who contacted the family and ‘flooded [them] with love and more importantly, prayers’.

She added, ‘I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.’

A mural honouring Williams is set to be unveiled in the actor’s home town of Fort Greene, Brooklyn this weekend.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.

