Michael Sheen Becomes Non-Profit Actor

Michael Sheen has made himself a ‘social enterprise’, announcing he is becoming a not-for-profit actor.

Sheen is known for his activism and in 2019 sold his home to ensure the Homeless World Cup continued in Cardiff, after funding for the £2 million project fell through last minute.

The Good Omens star is now using the money he earns from his acting career to fund projects he cares about.

The actor said of the update:

There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.

He added: ‘I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor’.

Sheen’s passion for supporting community-led projects reached a ‘turning point’ in 2011, with a production of The Passion on the streets of his hometown.

Speaking of the event in Port Talbot, Sheen said:

I got to know people and organisations within my hometown that I didn’t know existed. Little groups who were trying to help young carers, who had just enough funding to make a tiny difference to a kid’s life by putting on one night a week where they could get out and go bowling or watch a film and just be a kid.

He explained that when he returned to the town a few months later, he found ‘that funding had gone and the organisation didn’t exist anymore’.

However, the actor was determined to do something and decided to ‘live in Wales again’ to help the community.

‘I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supportive voice, I wanted to actually do more than that’, he explained.

