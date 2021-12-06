unilad
Advert

Michael Sheen Becomes Non-Profit Actor

by : Shola Lee on : 06 Dec 2021 15:41
Alamy

Michael Sheen has made himself a ‘social enterprise’, announcing he is becoming a not-for-profit actor.

Sheen is known for his activism and in 2019 sold his home to ensure the Homeless World Cup continued in Cardiff, after funding for the £2 million project fell through last minute.

Advert

The Good Omens star is now using the money he earns from his acting career to fund projects he cares about.

Michael Sheen (Alamy)Alamy

The actor said of the update:

There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again.

Advert

He added: ‘I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor’.

Sheen’s passion for supporting community-led projects reached a ‘turning point’ in 2011, with a production of The Passion on the streets of his hometown.

Michael Sheen (ALamy)Alamy

Speaking of the event in Port Talbot, Sheen said:

Advert

I got to know people and organisations within my hometown that I didn’t know existed. Little groups who were trying to help young carers, who had just enough funding to make a tiny difference to a kid’s life by putting on one night a week where they could get out and go bowling or watch a film and just be a kid.

He explained that when he returned to the town a few months later, he found ‘that funding had gone and the organisation didn’t exist anymore’.

However, the actor was determined to do something and decided to ‘live in Wales again’ to help the community.

‘I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supportive voice, I wanted to actually do more than that’, he explained.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour
Celebrity

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own
News

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Actor, Now, Wales

Credits

BBC

  1. BBC

    Michael Sheen turns himself into a 'not-for-profit' actor

 